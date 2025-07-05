Putin is trying to drag Laos into a war against Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine warns that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently doing everything possible to draw Laos into aggression against Ukraine. It is important to understand that Laos is a country in Southeast Asia, bordering China to the north and Vietnam to the east.

What is known about Putin's new plan?

As GUR managed to find out, the Kremlin cannot ignore the colossal losses at the front, as well as the relentless depletion of resources for waging war.

That is why the dictator and his team are actively looking for opportunities to continue terror against Ukraine.

In addition to the massive involvement of mercenaries from African and Asian countries, as well as units of the DPRK, the Kremlin is working on the possibility of involving so-called partners in the war under the guise of implementing humanitarian projects in Russian regions bordering Ukraine. Another country that Russia is trying to involve in the war is Laos. Share

The aggressor country is already organizing the involvement of a combined unit of engineering troops of the Lao People's Army in demining the territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Currently, the country's leadership has agreed to send up to 50 "military sappers" to Russia and assist in the demining of the Kursk region.

Moreover, it became known that Laos is providing free assistance to the aggressor by conducting rehabilitation measures for wounded Russian occupiers.