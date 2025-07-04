DIU liquidated three Russian UAV operators in the occupied Kherson region

On July 4, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied settlement of Strilkove, Kherson region. Inside the car were three invaders, UAV operators from the so-called Bars-Sarmat special-purpose unmanned systems center of the Russian occupation army.

DIU blew up Russian UAV operators at the TOT of the Kherson region

All three invaders, including the senior leader of the enemy group that posed a threat to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine and terrorized the civilian population of the Kherson region, went to a concert by Joseph Kobzon.

The so-called Bars-Sarmat center was formed in 2024 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region. It specializes in testing and combat use of new robotic and electronic systems, including UAVs, robotic complexes, electronic reconnaissance and combat systems, as well as control and communication equipment.

The so-called commander of the specified unit is the former head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.

The structure of the Russian center “Bars-Sarmat” includes several detachments. The liquidated group was part of the “Bars-1” group, which is stationed in occupied Genichesk. The leader of “Bars-1” with the call sign “Corsair” is in the illustrative photo next to Rogozin.

Occupant of the Russian Federation "Corsair"

The Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.