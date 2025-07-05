NATO Secretary General urgently appeals to the US to save Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is hopeful that US President Donald Trump's team will eventually resume the suspended arms supply to Ukraine, and he has urged the US to make the decision as soon as possible.

Rutte once again stood up for Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General voiced his position during a visit to the Alliance's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium.

Rutte agrees that the States must ensure that their weapons stocks are maintained at the proper level, as they play a key role in the bloc's defense.

At the same time, of course, we hope for flexibility (from the US — ed.), we also need to make sure that Ukraine can make progress. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, NATO cannot ignore the fact that Russia does not plan to end its war of aggression, despite all the efforts of Trump and his colleagues in Europe.

NATO allies must be confident that Ukraine has everything it needs to continue the fight, Rutte noted. Share

What is important to understand is that the US Department of Defense recently officially confirmed that it is suspending the transfer of artillery ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine.