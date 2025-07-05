NATO Secretary General urgently appeals to the US to save Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is hopeful that US President Donald Trump's team will eventually resume the suspended arms supply to Ukraine, and he has urged the US to make the decision as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General emphasizes the need for flexibility from the US in providing necessary support to Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing war of aggression.
- NATO allies must unite to support Ukraine and address the escalating conflict, as emphasized by the recent discussions between Zelensky and Trump.
Rutte once again stood up for Ukraine
The NATO Secretary General voiced his position during a visit to the Alliance's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium.
Rutte agrees that the States must ensure that their weapons stocks are maintained at the proper level, as they play a key role in the bloc's defense.
According to him, NATO cannot ignore the fact that Russia does not plan to end its war of aggression, despite all the efforts of Trump and his colleagues in Europe.
What is important to understand is that the US Department of Defense recently officially confirmed that it is suspending the transfer of artillery ammunition and air defense equipment to Ukraine.
On July 4, telephone talks took place between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, during which the latter promised to deal with this problem.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-