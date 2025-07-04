Democratic senators have publicly announced that they have launched an investigation into US President Donald Trump over his five-month pause in the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
Points of attention
- This investigation highlights the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia over sanctions and their impact on international relations.
- The lack of new sanctions is seen as allowing Russian aggression to continue, prompting concerns about the US administration's stance on combating Russian influence.
Senators outraged by Trump's actions towards Russia
This time, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Coons decided to act decisively.
Democrats issued a joint statement stating that the US president has all the tools to increase pressure on the aggressor country, but is doing nothing:
Democrats urge not to ignore the fact that the lack of new sanctions from the United States allows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue the war against Ukraine.
Senators concluded that Trump cannot and does not want to stop terror from Russia.
