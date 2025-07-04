Senators launch investigation against Trump — the reason is known
Senators launch investigation against Trump — the reason is known

Senators outraged by Trump's actions towards Russia
Source:  The Hill

Democratic senators have publicly announced that they have launched an investigation into US President Donald Trump over his five-month pause in the issue of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Points of attention

  • This investigation highlights the ongoing tensions between the US and Russia over sanctions and their impact on international relations.
  • The lack of new sanctions is seen as allowing Russian aggression to continue, prompting concerns about the US administration's stance on combating Russian influence.

Senators outraged by Trump's actions towards Russia

This time, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Elizabeth Warren, and Chris Coons decided to act decisively.

Democrats issued a joint statement stating that the US president has all the tools to increase pressure on the aggressor country, but is doing nothing:

"We will investigate this missed opportunity to bring an end to this war," the senators promised.

Democrats urge not to ignore the fact that the lack of new sanctions from the United States allows Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to continue the war against Ukraine.

Senators concluded that Trump cannot and does not want to stop terror from Russia.

They called on the Trump administration to enforce existing sanctions against Moscow, including reinstating standard sanctions on entities that support Russia’s defense industry. They also called on the United States to join its European partners in strengthening sanctions to force the Kremlin to the negotiating table.

Ukraine is significantly strengthening its defense

