Trump admitted his failure during negotiations with Putin

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he was dissatisfied with the results of his phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, the US president added that he tried to make at least some progress, but failed.

Trump failed to convince Putin

The US president spoke about the results of his talks with the Russian dictator during a meeting with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington.

Journalists asked Donald Trump whether he was finally able to come closer to concluding a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine after talking with Putin.

The head of the White House admitted that his efforts were unsuccessful this time as well:

We had a call. It was a pretty long conversation. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran and also, as you know, the war with Ukraine, and I'm not thrilled about it. I didn't make any progress with them today at all. Donald Trump President of the United States

As previously mentioned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently announced that he has a phone call scheduled for July 3 with US leader Donald Trump.