Trump admitted his failure during negotiations with Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he was dissatisfied with the results of his phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Moreover, the US president added that he tried to make at least some progress, but failed.

  • The unsuccessful phone call sheds light on the challenges and complexities of international relations and negotiations between the US and Russia.
  • Trump's admission of failure raises questions about the next steps in US foreign policy towards Russia and addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The US president spoke about the results of his talks with the Russian dictator during a meeting with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington.

Journalists asked Donald Trump whether he was finally able to come closer to concluding a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine after talking with Putin.

The head of the White House admitted that his efforts were unsuccessful this time as well:

We had a call. It was a pretty long conversation. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran and also, as you know, the war with Ukraine, and I'm not thrilled about it. I didn't make any progress with them today at all.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As previously mentioned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently announced that he has a phone call scheduled for July 3 with US leader Donald Trump.

Later, the US president officially confirmed the phone conversation with Putin, which was supposed to take place at 10:00 US time (17:00 Kyiv time).

