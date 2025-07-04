Zelenskyy announced important changes in Ukraine's defense

On July 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that interceptor drones had finally begun operating in Ukraine, with dozens of enemy targets destroyed as of this morning. His statement came after one of the largest Russian attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Ukraine is significantly strengthening its defense
According to the Ukrainian leader, firefighting and clearing of debris are still ongoing in various parts of the country after a new enemy air attack.
Zelensky draws the attention of the international community to the fact that this was one of the largest air strikes.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Russia used 550 air attack weapons: these were Russian-Iranian “Shaheeds”, as well as missiles, including ballistic ones.
The head of state once again reiterated that Kyiv was the main target of this Russian strike.
Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 270 air targets, and another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) means.
