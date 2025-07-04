Zelenskyy announced important changes in Ukraine's defense
Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced important changes in Ukraine's defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is significantly strengthening its defense
On July 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that interceptor drones had finally begun operating in Ukraine, with dozens of enemy targets destroyed as of this morning. His statement came after one of the largest Russian attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of international support in Ukraine's defense against ongoing threats.
  • Interceptors drones have started working, contributing to the protection of Ukrainian cities, with a plea for continued assistance in ballistic protection.

According to the Ukrainian leader, firefighting and clearing of debris are still ongoing in various parts of the country after a new enemy air attack.

Zelensky draws the attention of the international community to the fact that this was one of the largest air strikes.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Russia used 550 air attack weapons: these were Russian-Iranian “Shaheeds”, as well as missiles, including ballistic ones.

Moreover, the first air raid warnings in our cities and regions began yesterday almost simultaneously with the beginning of the discussion in the media of the telephone conversation between President Trump and Putin. Russia once again demonstrates that it is not going to end the war and terror. Only at about 9 am this day was the air raid warning canceled in Kyiv. A tough, sleepless night.

The head of state once again reiterated that Kyiv was the main target of this Russian strike.

Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 270 air targets, and another 208 drones were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) means.

"Interceptor drones have started working — dozens of hits. We are doing everything to develop this direction of protecting our cities. And it is very important that the support of partners in ballistic protection is maintained. Patriots and missiles are real defenders of life for them," Zelensky added.

