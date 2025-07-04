The way Donald Trump is trying to end the war in Ukraine can be considered "the most incompetent peacemaking process in history," because it only encourages the aggressor to take even more active actions.
- Donald Trump's peacemaking efforts in Ukraine are deemed as the most incompetent in history, as they inadvertently empower Putin to escalate aggression.
- Trump's reluctance to impose new sanctions against Russia allows the Kremlin to bypass existing restrictions and emboldens further attacks against Ukraine.
- The British expert highlights how Putin's aggressive actions against Ukraine were triggered following a phone call with Trump, showcasing the ineffective nature of the peacemaking process.
Peacemaker Trump encourages Putin to aggression against Ukraine
The author of the publication, Tony Blair, notes that on July 3, just after hanging up the phone after a phone conversation with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin launched the largest air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.
The author of the publication cites the obvious context of the night attack on Kyiv: the other day the US stopped supplying Ukraine with Patriot interceptor missiles, thereby "effectively informing" Putin that America is ready to leave Kyiv defenseless against a Russian air attack.
In the longer term, a key signal for the Kremlin has been Trump's apparent reluctance to impose new sanctions against Russia. In almost half a year of his term, not a single new restriction has been adopted. And this allows Russia to circumvent previously imposed sanctions through new loopholes, which require regular renewal of sanctions to close.
By not imposing any new sanctions, Mr. Trump is allowing existing ones to lapse and sending another signal to Putin: do the worst you can.
The Kremlin is already fully convinced that the bipartisan bill on hellish sanctions against the Russian Federation, which has been in Congress since March, will never be passed.
Considering all of the above, the journalist came to the conclusion that the situation has only two possible explanations.
The first option: Trump persuades Putin to stop the war by threatening to stop helping Ukraine, and then we have "the most imperfect and incompetent peace process in history."
The second option: Trump believes that the only way to peace is to achieve the complete defeat of Ukraine and its conquest by Russia as soon as possible.
