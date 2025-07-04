Zelenskyy and Trump discussed Russian air strikes and the situation on the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an important and useful conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 4 regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelenskyy also congratulated Trump and the entire American people on Independence Day.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is grateful for all the support provided by the United States, which makes it possible to protect people's lives and independence.

We have done a lot together with America and support all efforts to stop the killings and restore a normal, stable, dignified peace. A decent agreement for peace is needed, and Ukraine supports American proposals. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that he spoke with Trump today about the situation: about Russian airstrikes and more broadly, about the situation on the front.

President Trump is very well informed, thank you for this attention to Ukraine. We discussed air defense options and agreed that we will work on increasing the protection of the skies. We agreed on a corresponding meeting of our teams.

We also talked in detail about the capabilities of the defense industry, about the possibilities of joint production. We are ready for direct projects with America and believe that this is extremely necessary for security, especially when it comes to drones and related technologies.