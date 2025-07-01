Zelenskyy responded to the high-profile conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan

On July 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held telephone talks with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. The president emphasized that he expressed his support for him in light of recent events.
Zelensky supported Azerbaijan in the conflict with Russia
In addition, the head of state expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the murder of the Safarov brothers on Russian territory.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that all facts will be clarified, and justice must be established.
It was also indicated that the focus of the parties was on bilateral relations — energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.
Against this background, Zelenskyy and Aliyev agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.
Government officials from both countries are stepping up work in this direction.
