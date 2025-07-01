Zelenskyy responded to the high-profile conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan
Zelenskyy responded to the high-profile conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On July 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held telephone talks with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. The president emphasized that he expressed his support for him in light of recent events.

Points of attention

  • The leaders reiterated the focus on bilateral relations, energy, and humanitarian cooperation, strengthening ties between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.
  • Government officials from both countries are actively working towards enhancing economic cooperation as part of their joint efforts.

He held a conversation with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He thanked him for his support for Ukraine, our people, and our territorial integrity. He also expressed clear support from Ukraine in a situation where Russia is bullying Azerbaijani citizens and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the murder of the Safarov brothers on Russian territory.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that all facts will be clarified, and justice must be established.

President Aliyev and I share the same vision: the life and dignity of every person must be protected.

It was also indicated that the focus of the parties was on bilateral relations — energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

Against this background, Zelenskyy and Aliyev agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Government officials from both countries are stepping up work in this direction.

Azerbaijan

