A loud conflict broke out between Russia and Azerbaijan
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia has come under a barrage of criticism, primarily from Azerbaijan, after a raid by Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg. It is important to understand that several Azerbaijanis were killed and dozens were detained as a result.

  • The international community expressed concerns over the escalating tensions and allegations of ethnically motivated violence in Yekaterinburg.
  • The incident highlights the fragile relations between Russia and Azerbaijan and underscores the need for diplomatic resolutions to prevent further escalation.

What is important to understand is that more than 50 natives of Azerbaijan were detained in Yekaterinburg in connection with an unsolved criminal case involving the murder of Yunis Pashayev in 2001.

International outcry arose after the main suspects in the case — brothers Hussein and Ziyaddin Safar — died shortly after their arrest.

Russian security forces immediately began to cynically lie that they felt sick.

Against the backdrop of such unexpected events, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry officially announced the summoning of Russian Ambassador Petr Volokov.

The latter expressed a "strong protest" in connection with the detention of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized that during the detention, two of its citizens "were brutally killed," several people "were seriously injured," and nine people were arrested.

In addition, on June 29, Azerbaijan canceled cultural events planned to be held by "Russian state and private institutions."

The visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to Moscow was also canceled due to "demonstrative, targeted killings and acts of ethnically motivated violence committed by law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation against Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg without trial or investigation."

