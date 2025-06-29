Russians attacked Kherson and Stepnohirsk — there are casualties

Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. On June 29, Kherson and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region came under enemy attack. At least two deaths are currently known.

Russians continue to kill peaceful Ukrainians

According to local authorities, at around 06:00 on June 29, the Russian army launched an attack on Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhia region.

This time, the enemy hit a high-rise building — later, a woman's body was found under the rubble. The death of the civilian was officially confirmed by the Zaporizhzhia OVA.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian invaders used various weapons: KABs, MLRS, artillery, and drones.

According to the latest data, the deceased were 70 years old.

The head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the situation in Kherson.

According to the latter, a man sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shelling. His identity is currently being established.

It is also indicated that a 61-year-old resident of Kherson was injured.