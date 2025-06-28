"This is our task." Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on Constitution Day

On June 28, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that today the entire nation celebrates the Constitution Day of Ukraine — our state, our people. Against the backdrop of the holiday, the president addressed the nation with a powerful speech.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's mission is to prioritize its people and their independence, rights, and dreams.
- Zelensky's address emphasized the strength and unity of Ukrainians as a nation defending their homeland.
Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is a state of millions of people, but these millions have never been and will never be just a mass of people.
First of all, it is about a nation consisting of citizens who have the strength to defend themselves and their homeland.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these are not words about something abstract, but about specific people, about specific cases, about a specific path traveled.
