"This is our task." Zelensky addressed Ukrainians on Constitution Day

On June 28, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky reminded that today the entire nation celebrates the Constitution Day of Ukraine — our state, our people. Against the backdrop of the holiday, the president addressed the nation with a powerful speech.

Ukraine celebrates Constitution Day

The first word of its first article is “Ukraine.” And this reflects our main goal, our task: Ukraine is and will be on earth, Ukrainians are and will be on earth. And this is at the same time our goal and common duty. The mission of each and every person for whom Ukraine truly comes first, who cannot imagine their life without Ukraine and without whom Ukraine cannot be imagined. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is a state of millions of people, but these millions have never been and will never be just a mass of people.

First of all, it is about a nation consisting of citizens who have the strength to defend themselves and their homeland.

And it is thanks to this that Ukraine exists. Ukraine is millions of names that we are proud of. Ukraine is the choice that our people make every day. These are millions of actions and feats that together are Ukraine. And the social contract between all of us is that Ukraine is above all, Ukrainians are our independence, our rights, our dreams — of the entire people — above all. And when we talk about this, the words sound strong.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these are not words about something abstract, but about specific people, about specific cases, about a specific path traveled.