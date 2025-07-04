The Kremlin's permanent spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, claims that officially Moscow is paying close attention to the statements of American leader Donald Trump, who recently complained about his disappointment with the results of negotiations with dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin reacted to Trump's loud statement

Of course, we are very attentive to all of President Trump's statements. During the conversation, President Putin reiterated that we are interested in achieving our goals in the course of the special operation, and preferably to do so through political and diplomatic means. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

In addition, he cynically added that as long as achieving these goals through "diplomatic means" is impossible, Russia will continue the so-called "special operation."

What is important to understand is that this is exactly what the aggressor country calls its war of aggression against Ukraine, which it has been waging for over 11 years.

Dmitry Peskov also added that Putin informed Trump about the expectation of agreeing on the dates for the third round of direct negotiations with Ukraine.

The head of the White House himself really did not hide his disappointment after negotiations with the Russian dictator: