"Arm Ukraine to the teeth." Republican Bacon made a clear demand to Trump

Republican Bacon criticized Trump's approach
Source:  online.ua

Republican Don Bacon, also a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has publicly appealed to President Donald Trump after one of Russia's most significant attacks on Ukraine, demanding that the American leader change his strategy toward Russia before it's too late.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with air defense forces successfully neutralizing many enemy targets.
  • Political pressure is mounting on the Trump administration to take decisive action in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

The American politician drew attention to the fact that the current US president's strategy towards Russia is not working.

This confirms the fact that Russian dictator Putin and his invading army are only intensifying the terror against Ukraine.

"Mr. President, your policy on Russia is not working. While we are negotiating, Putin is bombing Ukrainian cities," Don Bacon emphasized.

Against this background, he decided to show the Americans photos of the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv, which was one of the largest during the entire war.

We and our allies must arm Ukraine to the teeth and impose the harshest sanctions. Putin is mocking you and America.

It is also worth noting that another Republican congressman, Joe Wilson, responding to the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine, called for stopping Putin and providing Ukraine with the necessary means of defense.

What is important to understand is that during the night, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 550 airstrikes. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 478 enemy targets.

