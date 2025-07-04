Ukraine successfully attacked a military facility in the Moscow region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on July 4, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit a Russian enterprise producing combat units for Shahed UAVs, which is located near Moscow.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the direct hits on the target, causing a fire and heavy smoke at the facility.
- The ongoing efforts of Ukrainian defense forces aim to undermine Russia's ability to conduct air strikes and halt its armed aggression against Ukraine.
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
This time, JSC "FNPTS "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" came under attack from Ukraine.
Its location is Sergiev Posad, which is in the Moscow region of Russia.
The new successful operation was carried out within the framework of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes.
Thus, on July 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an important military facility of the enemy.
As of now, it has been confirmed that the weapons have directly hit the target. A fire immediately broke out there, and heavy smoke is visible in the area of the facility.
