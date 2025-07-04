Ukraine successfully attacked a military facility in the Moscow region
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukraine successfully attacked a military facility in the Moscow region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on July 4, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit a Russian enterprise producing combat units for Shahed UAVs, which is located near Moscow.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the direct hits on the target, causing a fire and heavy smoke at the facility.
  • The ongoing efforts of Ukrainian defense forces aim to undermine Russia's ability to conduct air strikes and halt its armed aggression against Ukraine.

What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?

This time, JSC "FNPTS "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" came under attack from Ukraine.

Its location is Sergiev Posad, which is in the Moscow region of Russia.

The new successful operation was carried out within the framework of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes.

Thus, on July 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an important military facility of the enemy.

Currently, the enterprise is engaged in, in particular, the production of thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs, and is an important link in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As of now, it has been confirmed that the weapons have directly hit the target. A fire immediately broke out there, and heavy smoke is visible in the area of the facility.

The results of the defeat are being clarified. The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemy's ability to carry out air strikes and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. More to come! Glory to Ukraine!

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. What targets did Ukraine attack?
"Bavovna" in Russia on July 4th - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Netherlands has collected evidence of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine
Russia consistently uses chemical weapons against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced important changes in Ukraine's defense
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is significantly strengthening its defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?