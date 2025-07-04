Ukraine successfully attacked a military facility in the Moscow region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on July 4, Ukrainian soldiers managed to hit a Russian enterprise producing combat units for Shahed UAVs, which is located near Moscow.

What is known about the new success of Ukrainian soldiers?

This time, JSC "FNPTS "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" came under attack from Ukraine.

Its location is Sergiev Posad, which is in the Moscow region of Russia.

The new successful operation was carried out within the framework of reducing Russia's ability to carry out air strikes.

Thus, on July 4, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked an important military facility of the enemy.

Currently, the enterprise is engaged in, in particular, the production of thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs, and is an important link in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. Share

As of now, it has been confirmed that the weapons have directly hit the target. A fire immediately broke out there, and heavy smoke is visible in the area of the facility.