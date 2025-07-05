Conflict over aid to Ukraine is escalating in Germany
Conflict over aid to Ukraine is escalating in Germany

German politicians demand decisive action from Merz
Source:  Bild

German MPs are demanding that the team of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urgently increase financial assistance to Ukraine amid the intensification of Russian terror against civilians.

  • The Green Party deputies in Germany have taken a strong stance by sending a forceful letter to Chancellor Merz, insisting on a reevaluation of the aid scale and emphasizing the need for enhanced air defense and weapons supply to counter Russian threats.
  • The conflicting situation is exacerbated by the American government's refusal to provide previously promised assistance, further fueling concerns over Ukraine's ability to defend against Russian aggression.

German politicians demand decisive action from Merz

According to journalists, a group of deputies from the Green Party actively participated in the case.

It was she who sent a tough letter to German leader Friedrich Merz with an uncompromising demand to reconsider the scale of aid to Kyiv.

Senior officials are outraged by the fact that the budget for military support for Ukraine has only been increased from 7.1 to 8.3 billion euros.

Amid new attacks on peaceful cities in Ukraine, especially Kyiv, parliamentarians insist that this money is not enough, the publication writes.

The deputies are convinced that it is necessary to immediately increase the amount of assistance to Kyiv — both in the current budget and in the plans for 2026-2029.

They also warned Merz that without a significant strengthening of air defense and a reliable supply of weapons, "a Russian dictatorship in Ukraine becomes more likely."

While Putin openly confirms that he will not negotiate and is fully committed to his military goals, while Putin terrorizes the civilian population with increasingly large-scale airstrikes, the American government refuses previously promised support, the deputies are outraged in their letter to Merz.

