German MPs are demanding that the team of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urgently increase financial assistance to Ukraine amid the intensification of Russian terror against civilians.

German politicians demand decisive action from Merz

According to journalists, a group of deputies from the Green Party actively participated in the case.

It was she who sent a tough letter to German leader Friedrich Merz with an uncompromising demand to reconsider the scale of aid to Kyiv.

Senior officials are outraged by the fact that the budget for military support for Ukraine has only been increased from 7.1 to 8.3 billion euros.

Amid new attacks on peaceful cities in Ukraine, especially Kyiv, parliamentarians insist that this money is not enough, the publication writes. Share

The deputies are convinced that it is necessary to immediately increase the amount of assistance to Kyiv — both in the current budget and in the plans for 2026-2029.

They also warned Merz that without a significant strengthening of air defense and a reliable supply of weapons, "a Russian dictatorship in Ukraine becomes more likely."