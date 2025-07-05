As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, he spent the last two days in the Pivdenslobozhansk direction - it is there that "there is a threat of new offensive actions" by the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Despite Russian army's numerical advantage, Ukrainian defenders remain steadfast in preventing enemy breakthroughs.
- Continuous clashes and ongoing battles highlight the intensity of the situation, with Syrsky closely monitoring and providing instructions to resolve issues.
Syrsky reports on his visit to the Kharkiv region
According to Syrsky, it was in the Pivdenzoslobozhansky direction that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully repel more than 60 enemy assaults in recent days.
In addition, it is indicated that about a dozen battles have not yet subsided — clashes are ongoing.
Syrsky also added that the Russian army is doing everything possible to pressure with numbers, but the Ukrainian defenders are not allowing the enemy to break through.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-