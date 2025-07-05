"There is a threat." Syrsky urgently left for Kharkiv region
Ukraine
"There is a threat." Syrsky urgently left for Kharkiv region

Oleksandr Syrskyi
As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, he spent the last two days in the Pivdenslobozhansk direction - it is there that "there is a threat of new offensive actions" by the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Despite Russian army's numerical advantage, Ukrainian defenders remain steadfast in preventing enemy breakthroughs.
  • Continuous clashes and ongoing battles highlight the intensity of the situation, with Syrsky closely monitoring and providing instructions to resolve issues.

I do not leave any section of the front out of my attention, in particular those sections where there is a threat of new enemy offensive actions. I devoted two days to work in units in the Kharkiv region. I work together with the commander of the Joint Forces — the commander of the Khortitsa Special Operations Command, Major General Mykhailo Drapaty.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, it was in the Pivdenzoslobozhansky direction that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully repel more than 60 enemy assaults in recent days.

In addition, it is indicated that about a dozen battles have not yet subsided — clashes are ongoing.

On the spot, he studied the operational situation in detail. He discussed with the command of the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine ways to strengthen the resilience of defense. He found out the priority needs and requests of our military. He gave instructions for resolving problematic issues.

Syrsky also added that the Russian army is doing everything possible to pressure with numbers, but the Ukrainian defenders are not allowing the enemy to break through.

