Ukraine received a batch of Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia
Latvia has transferred a batch of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package.

Points of attention

  • Latvia has transferred a batch of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine as part of a new military assistance package, demonstrating consistent support for Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • The joint program of Finland, Estonia, and Latvia has resulted in the mass production of the latest Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers, contributing to the enhancement of Ukraine's military strength.
  • The military assistance package from Latvia includes not only armored personnel carriers but also various weapons and equipment to bolster the Ukrainian army's capabilities.

Ukraine received new military assistance from Latvia

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine following the meeting between Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkin and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

During the visit, Churkin discussed with Sprus the strengthening of the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Churkin and Spruds

The Deputy Minister thanked the Latvian government for its decision to transfer a batch of the latest Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These armored vehicles began to be mass-produced in 2021 under a joint program of Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

I thank the people and government of Latvia for their comprehensive and unwavering support, a new package of military assistance. Latvia's consistent and clear position in supporting our struggle is very valuable and important for Ukraine.

Without detailing the contents of the logistical assistance package provided by Latvia, Churkin noted that, in addition to the latest armored personnel carriers, it includes many other weapons and equipment that will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

Also during the visit, the Ukrainian delegation held a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of government structures and leading arms manufacturers of partner countries. Further steps to deepen cooperation, technological exchange, and strengthen defense capabilities were discussed.

