Watch: 9 Russian regions covered by large-scale "bavovna"

During the night of July 18, Ukrainian strike drones attacked 9 regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, and Nizhny Novgorod. Against this background, local authorities announced flight restrictions at airports.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 18 — what is known

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones:

31 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region,

17 — above Orlovskaya,

10 — over the Moscow region,

4 — over occupied Crimea,

3 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

2 each — over Smolensk and Nizhny Novgorod regions,

1 each — over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Voronezh regions and the Black Sea.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces shot down four drones flying towards the Russian capital.

The Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, a drone attack over the industrial area of the region was repelled.