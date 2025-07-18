Watch: 9 Russian regions covered by large-scale "bavovna"
Watch: 9 Russian regions covered by large-scale "bavovna"

Source:  online.ua

During the night of July 18, Ukrainian strike drones attacked 9 regions of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, and Nizhny Novgorod. Against this background, local authorities announced flight restrictions at airports.

  • Statements from Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin shed light on the successful defense against drone attacks in key industrial areas.
  • The impact of the drone attacks on Russian territories highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by the Russian authorities in safeguarding their airspace.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones:

  • 31 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region,

  • 17 — above Orlovskaya,

  • 10 — over the Moscow region,

  • 4 — over occupied Crimea,

  • 3 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov,

  • 2 each — over Smolensk and Nizhny Novgorod regions,

  • 1 each — over the Belgorod, Kaluga, Voronezh regions and the Black Sea.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces shot down four drones flying towards the Russian capital.

The Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, also made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, a drone attack over the industrial area of the region was repelled.

In addition, it is noted that Rosaviatsia announced restrictions on flights at Moscow's Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo airports, as well as at the airports of Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod.

