France urges world to prepare for 'big war'
Source:  online.ua

Against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage, the French authorities have concluded that the threat of a “big war in the heart of Europe” is quite real. Moreover, it could begin by 2030. That is why official Paris is calling on the French, as well as its allies, to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

  • France aims to engage in proactive measures to safeguard its people and deter potential aggressors, highlighting the importance of readiness in the face of escalating security challenges.
  • Amidst concerns of long-term confrontation with Russia, France emphasizes the necessity of being prepared for a 'great war' and prioritizing defense strategies to mitigate risks of conflict.

This is stated in the strategic national review for France until 2030.

As part of the preparations, official Paris will actively engage in "material and moral armament."

In addition, it will be extremely important to counter the destabilizing actions of France's enemies on the territory of the country and their consequences.

In view of this, they emphasize the need to increase defense funding in order to rearm and strengthen the country's resilience in the event of a high-intensity war.

The document states that there is a high risk of French soldiers participating in a high-intensity war "in Europe's neighborhood."

In addition, it is emphasized that the threat of conventional war on French territory is not currently a likely scenario.

Official Paris once again draws attention to the "unparalleled" threat posed by Russia to France and all of Europe.

"The Kremlin has long and regularly in official statements portrayed France and Europeans as enemies. Prioritizing this threat... puts Europe in a situation of long-term confrontation," the document says.

