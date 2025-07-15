Trump considers providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
Ukraine
Trump considers providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Tomahawk for Ukraine — why is it so important?
Source:  The Washington Post

US leader Donald Trump has already assessed the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. It is important to understand that they are not currently on the list of supplies, but they may be included later.

Points of attention

  • The inclusion of discussions around providing military aid, including new offensive weapons like long-range ATACMS missiles, reveals the strategic considerations and implications at play.
  • The decision to potentially supply Ukraine with such powerful weapons demonstrates the complex dynamics of the geopolitical landscape in the region and the ongoing efforts to influence the outcome of the conflict.

Tomahawk for Ukraine — why is it so important?

According to insiders, the head of the White House was considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles.

What is important to understand is that these are the same weapons that were used against Iranian targets last month.

If launched from Ukraine, they could hit Moscow and St. Petersburg, and this issue was included in the discussion as early as Friday.

In addition, it is noted that Donald Trump, during a private conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the latter to attack Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The US President believes that in this way he can increase pressure on Putin to end this war.

Zelenskyy replied that he was ready to strike if he received appropriate weapons from the United States.

Discussions in the White House also included the idea that military aid could also include authorization for some powerful new offensive weapons.

According to insiders, this concerns permission to use 18 long-range ATACMS missiles currently in Ukraine, with a total range of 300 kilometers.

