Trump urged Zelensky to attack Moscow and St. Petersburg — insiders

US President Donald Trump has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky why he has not yet struck back at Moscow. The White House chief of staff said Ukraine should put more pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including by striking the Russian capital and St. Petersburg.

Trump pushes Zelensky to take decisive action

The US president's calls were made during a private conversation with the Ukrainian leader.

This was reported by Washington Post journalist David Ignatius, citing his insiders.

Recent events and Trump's statements indicate that he is truly determined to stop Putin, and is also telling Zelensky how to do this quickly and effectively.

Trump asked Zelensky why he hadn't struck Moscow. "We can if you give us weapons," Zelensky replied. Trump said Ukraine should put more pressure on Putin, not just on Moscow, but also on St. Petersburg, the journalist says. Share

According to anonymous sources, in addition to providing the Patriots, the US president was also actively evaluating the scenario of providing Kyiv with Tomahawk cruise missiles — the same weapons that were used last month against Iranian targets.

What is important to understand is that they are the ones that can reach Moscow and St. Petersburg. Moreover, their supply was discussed a few days ago.