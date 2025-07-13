Tactical game. What Ukraine can expect from Trump next
What game is Trump playing right now?
Source:  NV

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ogryzko believes that the latest loud statements and decisions of American leader Donald Trump are not yet a reason to celebrate victory, since he has not yet taken a clear pro-Ukrainian position.

Points of attention

  • The possibility of Trump selling weapons to Europeans for Ukraine's defense, rather than directly to Ukraine, adds complexity to the situation.
  • Overall, the dynamics of Trump's stance on Ukraine remain uncertain, with implications for the geopolitics of the region.

What game is Trump playing right now?

According to the expert, the US president's latest steps can indeed be perceived as a positive signal, but it is too early to rejoice.

He also recalled that on July 14, Donald Trump will make an important statement regarding Russia, which he himself recently announced.

In my opinion, he will simply demonstrate that he wants to strengthen support somewhat, say that I will help Ukraine, repel Russian attacks. Perhaps he will find a couple of billions that are still left from the Biden administration, which he can use without the consent of Congress, and so on. And he will say that if Ukraine needs weapons so much, I am ready to sell them not to Ukraine, but to the Europeans, and the Europeans can do whatever they want with them, — predicts Volodymyr Ogryzko.

He still warns that this is unlikely to mean the beginning of radical changes regarding Ukraine.

"Trump has already invested too much in making friends with Russia. It seems to me that this will be more like a tactical game, a demonstration that I can do bad things to Putin, I can hurt him," the diplomat emphasized.

