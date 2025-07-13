Tactical game. What Ukraine can expect from Trump next

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Volodymyr Ogryzko believes that the latest loud statements and decisions of American leader Donald Trump are not yet a reason to celebrate victory, since he has not yet taken a clear pro-Ukrainian position.
- The possibility of Trump selling weapons to Europeans for Ukraine's defense, rather than directly to Ukraine, adds complexity to the situation.
- Overall, the dynamics of Trump's stance on Ukraine remain uncertain, with implications for the geopolitics of the region.
According to the expert, the US president's latest steps can indeed be perceived as a positive signal, but it is too early to rejoice.
He also recalled that on July 14, Donald Trump will make an important statement regarding Russia, which he himself recently announced.
He still warns that this is unlikely to mean the beginning of radical changes regarding Ukraine.
