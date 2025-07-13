Putin makes another fatal mistake in the war against Ukraine
Putin underestimated Trump
Source:  Radio Svoboda

In recent months, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been relentlessly ramping up his terror against Ukraine. However, he failed to predict that this would provoke a harsh reaction from American leader Donald Trump, who is gradually losing trust in the Kremlin and siding with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Putin's miscalculation in increasing military pressure on Ukraine may lead to a backlash from Trump, potentially resulting in aid supplies and sanctions against Russia.
  • The actions and reactions of Trump and Putin in the conflict will determine the future dynamics of the war in Ukraine and the geopolitics of the region.

This was pointed out by former US Assistant Secretary of State and Director of the George W. Bush Institute, David Kremer.

According to him, the main signal of a change in President Trump's attitude towards Putin will be the resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine.

"If we see a resumption of regular armaments, it would mean a reversal in the course that Trump has followed so far. This course, as it has become clear, is leading nowhere, as Vladimir Putin has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in ending the war, despite Trump's numerous attempts to convince him to agree to a ceasefire," the expert emphasized.

In his opinion, the American leader really wants to end the war.

In addition, he realizes that it is precisely the dictator Putin who is to blame for the fact that it began and is still ongoing.

It is quite possible that Vladimir Putin is making an unforgivable miscalculation by increasing military pressure on Ukraine, believing that Donald Trump will not respond to his aggressive actions. Trump may take this as a personal insult. But, I repeat, this will become clear if aid supplies to Ukraine are resumed, if sanctions are imposed against Russia's trading partners.

