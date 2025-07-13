In recent months, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been relentlessly ramping up his terror against Ukraine. However, he failed to predict that this would provoke a harsh reaction from American leader Donald Trump, who is gradually losing trust in the Kremlin and siding with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin's miscalculation in increasing military pressure on Ukraine may lead to a backlash from Trump, potentially resulting in aid supplies and sanctions against Russia.
- The actions and reactions of Trump and Putin in the conflict will determine the future dynamics of the war in Ukraine and the geopolitics of the region.
Putin underestimated Trump
This was pointed out by former US Assistant Secretary of State and Director of the George W. Bush Institute, David Kremer.
According to him, the main signal of a change in President Trump's attitude towards Putin will be the resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine.
In his opinion, the American leader really wants to end the war.
In addition, he realizes that it is precisely the dictator Putin who is to blame for the fact that it began and is still ongoing.
