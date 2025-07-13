In recent months, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been relentlessly ramping up his terror against Ukraine. However, he failed to predict that this would provoke a harsh reaction from American leader Donald Trump, who is gradually losing trust in the Kremlin and siding with Ukraine.

Putin underestimated Trump

This was pointed out by former US Assistant Secretary of State and Director of the George W. Bush Institute, David Kremer.

According to him, the main signal of a change in President Trump's attitude towards Putin will be the resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine.

"If we see a resumption of regular armaments, it would mean a reversal in the course that Trump has followed so far. This course, as it has become clear, is leading nowhere, as Vladimir Putin has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in ending the war, despite Trump's numerous attempts to convince him to agree to a ceasefire," the expert emphasized. Share

In his opinion, the American leader really wants to end the war.

In addition, he realizes that it is precisely the dictator Putin who is to blame for the fact that it began and is still ongoing.