Finnish leader Alexander Stubb has decided not to hide his contempt for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He openly admitted to reporters why he considers the illegitimate Kremlin leader a loser and a fool.

Stubb humiliated Putin

According to the head of Finland, it was the Russian dictator who made the biggest tactical and strategic mistake in modern history when he launched the invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, he did everything possible to destroy NATO, but in fact he only achieved the goal of doubling the border with the Alliance through Finland.

He aimed to destroy the transatlantic partnership. Together we are now increasing our defense spending to 5% (of GDP over 10 years — ed.). He aimed to break up the EU. Well, I have never seen it more united. So Putin has failed on all counts. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

The country's leader also drew attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is paying too high a price for the war in Ukraine, but his troops are actually stagnating in one place.

Stubb made it clear that he considers Putin a "strategic fool and military failure."

He believes that he will not dare to verify the validity of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.