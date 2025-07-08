Russia's budget deficit has increased sixfold
Russia's economic problems continue to worsen
Source:  online.ua

Russian opposition media outlets draw attention to the fact that the federal budget deficit of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, in the first half of 2025 amounted to 3.7 trillion rubles ($47 billion), or 1.7% of the country's GDP. These data were officially published by the Russian Ministry of Finance.

Points of attention

  • The revised 2025 budget law adjustments, with increased expenditures and reduced revenues due to falling oil and gas income, are exacerbating Russia's budget deficit, nearing the annual projected figure well ahead of schedule.
  • The escalating budget deficit underscores the urgent need for Russia to address its financial challenges and implement strategic measures to stabilize its economy amid revenue fluctuations.

Analysts point out that the budget deficit is six times larger than in the first half of 2024 (0.6 trillion rubles, or 0.3% of GDP).

In addition, it is noted that during the last month of the year, the deficit increased by another 300 billion rubles.

At the same time, the Russian federal budget expenditures for six months amounted to 21.3 trillion rubles (the updated plan for the year is 42.3 trillion rubles). At the same time, revenues amounted to 17.6 trillion rubles (the plan for the year is 38.5 trillion rubles).

It is also worth noting that not so long ago, the aggressor country revised the 2025 budget law due to falling oil and gas revenues.

Thus, it increased expenditures by 0.8 trillion rubles and reduced revenues by 1.8 trillion.

As a result, in just the last 6 months, the federal budget deficit has approached the figure planned for the end of the year (3.8 trillion rubles, or 1.7% of GDP).

