Russian opposition media outlets draw attention to the fact that the federal budget deficit of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, in the first half of 2025 amounted to 3.7 trillion rubles ($47 billion), or 1.7% of the country's GDP. These data were officially published by the Russian Ministry of Finance.

Russia's economic problems continue to worsen

Analysts point out that the budget deficit is six times larger than in the first half of 2024 (0.6 trillion rubles, or 0.3% of GDP).

In addition, it is noted that during the last month of the year, the deficit increased by another 300 billion rubles.

At the same time, the Russian federal budget expenditures for six months amounted to 21.3 trillion rubles (the updated plan for the year is 42.3 trillion rubles). At the same time, revenues amounted to 17.6 trillion rubles (the plan for the year is 38.5 trillion rubles).

It is also worth noting that not so long ago, the aggressor country revised the 2025 budget law due to falling oil and gas revenues.

Thus, it increased expenditures by 0.8 trillion rubles and reduced revenues by 1.8 trillion.