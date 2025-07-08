Syrskyi emphasized the restoration of the positions of the AFU in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the restoration of positions and holding territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia. According to him, this is extremely important for blocking enemy forces on the border with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively expanding and improving their unmanned defense capabilities, including defense of rear cities and deterring enemy assaults along the combat line.
- Ongoing efforts include the formation of new crews, training of fighter jets, and the strategic development of interceptor drones under the command of Syrsky.
Syrsky described the situation at the front
According to the commander-in-chief, he took part in a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, during which he reported on the situation on the battlefield.
First of all, the focus is on the development of hostilities in the Pokrovsky, Lymansky, Novopavlovsk, and Severno-Slobozhansky directions.
What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, there have been 188 combat clashes with the Russian army.
Syrsky also added that he focused on the actions of our units in active defense — on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our defense in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions and reaching the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Syrsky, he is in charge of the development of the interceptor drones direction.
As of today, new crews are being actively formed and fighter jets are being trained.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-