Syrskyi emphasized the restoration of the positions of the AFU in the Kursk and Belgorod regions

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi emphasized the restoration of positions and holding territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia. According to him, this is extremely important for blocking enemy forces on the border with Ukraine.

Syrsky described the situation at the front

According to the commander-in-chief, he took part in a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, during which he reported on the situation on the battlefield.

First of all, the focus is on the development of hostilities in the Pokrovsky, Lymansky, Novopavlovsk, and Severno-Slobozhansky directions.

What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, there have been 188 combat clashes with the Russian army.

Syrsky also added that he focused on the actions of our units in active defense — on preventing the enemy from advancing into the depths of our defense in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions and reaching the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

He emphasized the restoration of positions and the retention of territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation. We continue to restrain a significant enemy grouping in the border areas. The enemy will not have peace there. Separately, there was a discussion of the expansion and improvement of the unmanned component of our defense capabilities — both in the defense of our rear cities, and in deterring enemy assaults on the line of combat contact, and in DeepStrike attacks on the territory of Russia. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, he is in charge of the development of the interceptor drones direction.

As of today, new crews are being actively formed and fighter jets are being trained.