Zelenskyy and Trump's negotiations — unexpected details from insiders

As The Wall Street Journal has learned, US leader Donald Trump, during recent telephone conversations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, insisted that the blocking of US aid to Ukraine was not on his orders.

Trump claims he did not withhold aid to Ukraine

According to the journalists, they spoke with American officials who are familiar with the course of the conversation between the American and Ukrainian presidents on July 4.

Insiders of the publication confirmed that Donald Trump categorically denied personal involvement in the pause in the supply of previously agreed aid to Ukraine.

In particular, the head of the White House told his Ukrainian colleague that he was "not responsible" for the suspension of aid supplies.

In addition, Donald Trump informed Zelensky that he had ordered a reassessment of stocks at the US Department of Defense's weapons depots after the strikes on Iran, but had not ordered a freeze on arms supplies to Kyiv.

What is important to understand is that on July 7, the US president officially confirmed that he had decided to provide Ukraine with even more weapons so that it could defend itself against Russian attacks.