Defense forces hit 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 7, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The ongoing armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine has resulted in multiple clashes at the front, further escalating the conflict.
- The Ukrainian General Staff remains vigilant in defending the country against Russian aggression, showcasing resilience and tactical effectiveness.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 8, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/08/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,028,610 (+1,070) people
tanks — 10995 (+0) units
armored combat vehicles — 22967 (+4) units
artillery systems — 30034 (+41) units
MLRS — 1434 (+2) units
air defense systems — 1192 (+0) units
aircraft — 421 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44230 (+172)
cruise missiles — 3439 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54456 (+86)
special equipment — 3927 (+0)
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs.
Moreover, the enemy used 3,373 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out over five thousand attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 141 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-