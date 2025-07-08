Defense forces hit 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces hit 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 8, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 7, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine has resulted in multiple clashes at the front, further escalating the conflict.
  • The Ukrainian General Staff remains vigilant in defending the country against Russian aggression, showcasing resilience and tactical effectiveness.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 8, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/08/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,028,610 (+1,070) people

  • tanks — 10995 (+0) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 22967 (+4) units

  • artillery systems — 30034 (+41) units

  • MLRS — 1434 (+2) units

  • air defense systems — 1192 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44230 (+172)

  • cruise missiles — 3439 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54456 (+86)

  • special equipment — 3927 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 3,373 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out over five thousand attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 141 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Even more weapons." Trump made an important decision regarding Ukraine
What is known about Trump's decision?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's air battle against Ukraine — what are the consequences?
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon begins supplying additional weapons to Ukraine
US Department of Defense
The Pentagon is already carrying out Trump's order

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?