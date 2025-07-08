Defense forces hit 18 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 7, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 18 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, a command post, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 8, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/08/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,028,610 (+1,070) people

tanks — 10995 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles — 22967 (+4) units

artillery systems — 30034 (+41) units

MLRS — 1434 (+2) units

air defense systems — 1192 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 44230 (+172)

cruise missiles — 3439 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54456 (+86)

special equipment — 3927 (+0)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have launched two missile and 68 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs.