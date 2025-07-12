NATO begins secret talks on Ukraine
NATO begins secret talks on Ukraine

What is known about the NATO negotiations?
Source:  The New York Times

NATO members are privately discussing a new way to deliver critical American weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russia, The New York Times has learned.

Points of attention

  • Allies may also offer their weapons to Ukraine, with Germany purchasing Patriot air defense batteries from the US instead of trading them to Ukraine directly.
  • The escalating tensions are causing anxiety in Europe, with French General Thierry Burkard stating that Putin sees France as his main adversary in the region.

What is known about the NATO negotiations?

According to journalists, several scenarios regarding the supply of American weapons to Ukraine are currently in the focus of attention of Alliance members.

One of them is the creation of special accounts in Europe under the management of General Alexus Hrynkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

According to the leadership, it will be through them that it will be possible to pay for weapons and ammunition, which will then be sent to Ukraine through third countries.

The key goal is not to waste time waiting for weapons to be manufactured, but to use ready-made stocks: from the arsenals of the US, other countries, or from the market, as the Czech Republic does, buying 155-mm artillery shells around the world.

Importantly, allies can also give Ukraine their weapons, receiving priority for purchase. For example, Germany purchased eight Patriot air defense batteries from the United States instead of the three sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

US leader Donald Trump's team is currently concerned that removing Patriot from other areas will weaken the defenses of allies in Asia and the Middle East.

Against this backdrop, Europe has been hit by a new wave of anxiety about Russia. According to the head of the French army, General Thierry Burkard, dictator Putin considers France his main adversary in Europe.

