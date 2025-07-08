Newsweek draws attention to the fact that Russia's shadowy tanker fleet has been hit by a mysterious "disease." What is important to understand is that we are talking about numerous explosions, the causes of which are still unknown.

Explosions on Russian tankers continue

A series of explosions that damaged at least 5 Russian tankers has become the focus of global media attention.

The last of them thundered on July 7 in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg.

Previously, identical explosions occurred on tankers of the Russian shadow fleet in ports or off the coasts of Libya, Italy, and Syria.

Despite the fact that Ukraine denies its involvement in these sabotages, many experts suggest that it was it that began to “impose sanctions” against the enemy’s shadow fleet.

Olga Polishchuk from the analytical firm ACLED made a statement on this matter.

According to her, it is not unreasonable to assume Ukraine's involvement in these explosions.

"Given the scale of previous attacks, the location of the current attack, and the nature of the target, it is quite reasonable to assume Ukraine's involvement, although there are other possible reasons," the expert emphasized. Share

What is also important to understand is that all five affected tankers not only entered Russian ports, but also passed through the outer port boundaries of the island nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea.