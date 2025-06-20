"We'll cut it into pieces." Poland decides fate of Russian tanker

State Secretary at the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, Arkadiusz Marchewka, officially confirmed that after 8 years in the port of Gdynia, Poland, the Russian tanker Khatanga has left it - they intend to cut it into pieces.

Poland has decided what to do with the tanker "Khatanga"

What is important to understand is that this Russian ship has been in Gdynia since 2017, causing damage and threatening the safety of shipping.

Arkadiusz Marchewka emphasized that the country's authorities ultimately decided to "remove Russian junk from Poland."

They intend to send it to Denmark, where it will be "cut into pieces." Moreover, it is noted that the ship already had the official status of scrap.

The previous government did nothing with it for years. The Russian ship was just standing in the port. They didn't pay any fees (...). The security of our ports is key," Arkadiusz Marchewka emphasized. Share

According to the Polish Secretary of State, the procedure for "removing" the ship and transporting it to a shipyard in Denmark falls under strict European law and required international cooperation.

He also recalled that a few months ago, a Russian tanker broke away from the berth twice, threatening the safety of other vessels.