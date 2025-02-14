The latest powerful sanctions blow that former US President Joe Biden inflicted on the aggressor country Russia stopped the operation of more than 60% of Russian oil tankers.
Points of attention
- Currently, 94 Russian tankers are unable to function.
- Some countries, such as India, Turkey, and some ports in China, have already refused to accept Russian oil tankers that have been hit by sanctions.
Biden sharply cut Russia's revenues
As journalists managed to find out, as of today, 94 of the 154 tankers that were on the US sanctions list during the Joe Biden administration have stopped transporting Russian oil.
Experts warn that it is too early to draw conclusions about what will happen to the remaining tankers that have been subject to sanctions since January 10 and are still operating.
What is important to understand is that of the 44 tankers that loaded cargo after being blacklisted, 20 operate exclusively within Russia.
In addition, it is noted that some countries have already officially announced that they will not accept Russian vessels that have fallen under US sanctions.
First of all, we are talking about India, Turkey, and some ports in China.
