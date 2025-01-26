Trump lifts Biden's ban on MK84 bombs to Israel

US President Donald Trump has lifted a ban imposed by the Joe Biden administration on the supply of 900-kilogram bombs to Israel. They are capable of inflicting devastating blows on buildings, fortifications and military equipment.
Points of attention
- Trump lifts ban on MK84 bombs to Israel, suspended by Biden administration
- Trump's decision is in line with his campaign promises and efforts to provide Israel with the resources it needs in the Middle East conflict.
- The Biden administration suspended the delivery of aerial bombs to Israel in May in an effort to reduce civilian casualties.
- Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire deal with Hamas
- Among the released prisoners are militants accused of deadly attacks on Israelis, a complex situation in the region
Trump to hand over MK84 aerial bombs to Israel
As the publication notes, the lifting of restrictions is in line with Trump's campaign promises and his efforts to provide Israel with the resources it needs to end the conflict in the Middle East.
When asked about the reasons for this decision, he replied: "Because they (the Israelis) bought them."
Earlier in May, the Biden administration suspended the delivery of approximately 3,500 bombs, including 900-kilogram bombs, in an effort to reduce civilian casualties during the Israeli military campaign in the densely populated city of Rafah, Gaza Strip.
This decision was one of the most serious manifestations of the Biden administration's dissatisfaction with the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in waging the war against Hamas.
Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners
On January 25, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners.
Also on the list of those released is 42-year-old Mohammed Arade, an Islamic Jihad militant who became popular among Palestinians after escaping from an Israeli prison in 2021.
At the same time, Israel said it would not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehud, one of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, is released.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Yehud was due to be released on Saturday as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.
