Trump lifts Biden's ban on MK84 bombs to Israel

US President Donald Trump has lifted a ban imposed by the Joe Biden administration on the supply of 900-kilogram bombs to Israel. They are capable of inflicting devastating blows on buildings, fortifications and military equipment.

Trump to hand over MK84 aerial bombs to Israel

As the publication notes, the lifting of restrictions is in line with Trump's campaign promises and his efforts to provide Israel with the resources it needs to end the conflict in the Middle East.

"We're releasing them today. The Israelis have been waiting for them for a long time, they've been held for a long time," Trump told reporters upon his return from the West Bank on January 25. Share

When asked about the reasons for this decision, he replied: "Because they (the Israelis) bought them."

Earlier in May, the Biden administration suspended the delivery of approximately 3,500 bombs, including 900-kilogram bombs, in an effort to reduce civilian casualties during the Israeli military campaign in the densely populated city of Rafah, Gaza Strip.

This decision was one of the most serious manifestations of the Biden administration's dissatisfaction with the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in waging the war against Hamas.

Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners

On January 25, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners.

The prisoners released included prominent militants, including Mohammed Odeh, 52, and Wael Qassim, 54, from East Jerusalem. They were accused of carrying out a series of deadly Hamas attacks on Israelis, including the 2002 bombing of a Hebrew University cafeteria in Jerusalem that killed nine people, including five U.S. citizens. Share

Also on the list of those released is 42-year-old Mohammed Arade, an Islamic Jihad militant who became popular among Palestinians after escaping from an Israeli prison in 2021.

At the same time, Israel said it would not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Arbel Yehud, one of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, is released.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Yehud was due to be released on Saturday as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal.