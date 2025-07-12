Trump has dramatically changed his rhetoric on Putin, but there is a nuance

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has demonstrated a sharp shift in rhetoric towards Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggressor country Russia in general. However, European leaders remain wary, not believing that the White House is ready to take a clear pro-Ukrainian position.

The EU cannot fully trust Trump

According to media insiders, the White House president's recent high-profile statements have given Europe "some hope" for progress on the issue of helping Ukraine.

However, the main problem is that there is currently no real evidence of a change in Donald Trump's position on this issue.

There is a high probability that the US president is still inclined to see the Russian dictator as his key ally in negotiations for any settlement, and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky as the main obstacle to concluding a viable peace agreement.

"There is a little excitement about the change in tone. But we don't see it translating into any serious action," one of the anonymous sources in Europe complained to reporters. Share

Despite this, no one can deny the fact that Zelensky was still able to find common ground with Trump.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer helped him as much as possible in this.

They urged the Ukrainian leader to thank the US president more often for his support and assistance so as not to lose his favor.