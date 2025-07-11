Donald Trump's return to the White House created many problems for European leaders, especially regarding the strengthening of Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression. Several months passed before official Brussels was able to find the tools to resume dialogue with the US president on this issue.

The European Union successfully won Trump over to its side

As journalists managed to find out, the members of the bloc decided to change tactics and began using flattery and pressure to enlist the support of the US president on the issue of aid to Ukraine.

For example, German leader Friedrich Merz praised Trump for his powerful strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

The German Chancellor and his colleagues in Europe began to hint to the head of the White House that he could do something similar to protect Ukraine.

However, it was not about bombing Russia, but about a powerful increase in sanctions pressure on the aggressor country.

These appeals were the latest step in attempts to get Trump to deal a devastating blow to the Russian economy for its attack on Ukraine. Share

All the efforts of Kyiv's European allies really had an effect: the US president not only decided to give Ukraine additional weapons, but also hinted that he would soon strike sanctions against Russia.

The new approach of European leaders has exhausted Trump's patience with Putin. And after several months of phone calls between them, hopes that Trump could achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine have run out. Share

It is quite possible that the American leader will soon take decisive action.