Trump signs new agreement with NATO on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump says he has successfully negotiated with NATO leaders to supply American weapons to Ukraine through the bloc. He also claims that NATO will pay for these weapons "100 percent."
Points of attention
- Initial reports suggest the cost of weapons to be around $300 million, including 155-mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles for Ukraine.
- Journalists are in anticipation of further developments and confirmation from NATO regarding the weapon supply agreement.
Details of the US-NATO agreement
According to American journalists, they have already contacted the Alliance leadership for comment on this matter.
However, neither NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte nor any other member of his team has confirmed this information yet.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Donald Trump announced that he would make a "major statement" regarding Russia on July 14, but has not yet revealed the details.
As journalists managed to find out, Donald Trump, for the first time since returning to the White House, decided to send weapons to Ukraine within the framework of his presidential powers.
According to preliminary data, its cost could be about $300 million.
First of all, we are talking about the supply of 155-mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles to Kyiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-