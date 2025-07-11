Trump signs new agreement with NATO on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump says he has successfully negotiated with NATO leaders to supply American weapons to Ukraine through the bloc. He also claims that NATO will pay for these weapons "100 percent."

Details of the US-NATO agreement

We send weapons to NATO, and the Alliance pays for these weapons one hundred percent... We will send Patriot to NATO, and then it will distribute them. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to American journalists, they have already contacted the Alliance leadership for comment on this matter.

However, neither NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte nor any other member of his team has confirmed this information yet.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Donald Trump announced that he would make a "major statement" regarding Russia on July 14, but has not yet revealed the details.

"I am disappointed in Russia... on Monday I will make an important statement regarding Russia," the American leader emphasized. Share

As journalists managed to find out, Donald Trump, for the first time since returning to the White House, decided to send weapons to Ukraine within the framework of his presidential powers.

According to preliminary data, its cost could be about $300 million.

First of all, we are talking about the supply of 155-mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles to Kyiv.