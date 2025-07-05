The New York Post, known for its support for the Republican Party, has again appealed to US President Donald Trump, this time calling for the restoration of military aid to Ukraine.

The New York Post addressed Trump regarding Ukraine

The New York Post published an article titled "Vlad has his answer on peace. Mr. President: We must rearm Ukraine."

Its authors appealed to Trump, indicating that the American president understands that "the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine is Russian aggression."

Putin has reiterated that he is not ready to agree to a ceasefire until the "root causes" of the conflict are eliminated. For him, the "root cause" is the very existence of Ukraine. After your call (Trump's call for a ceasefire — ed.), he carried out the largest drone and missile attack of the entire war. So why, Mr. President, is your administration punishing Ukraine?

Read also: Trump called the conversation with Zelensky "good" and "strategic"

They noted that there is a perception that aid to Ukraine is somehow detrimental to the United States and not in the country's interests. This, they said, is far from the truth.

Although, the journalists write, some American officials claim that the United States lacks weapons, many of these weapons have already been allocated to Ukraine — some of them are already in Poland. Ukraine, the journalists remind us, is paying for them, partly from confiscated Russian assets and European grants, which “incentivizes our enterprises to produce more.” Share

And this money can go to the development of American technologies, in particular the "Golden Dome", the article says.

But most importantly, the fate of Ukraine sends a message to the world about America. Russia… is a dying terrorist state. Putin is willing to spill the blood of his people in a last-ditch effort to save his empire. If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it will threaten more than just Europe. It will show China that our alliances are fickle and our patience is short. Russia and China have one strategic goal: to confront the United States.

Journalists praised Trump for his "historic series of successes," including the passage of the "Great Beautiful Law," trade deals with other countries, and the U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Similar tactics (as against Iran) should be used against the Kremlin leader, the authors of the article emphasize.

Putin understands only force. He will continue to insult and ignore you unless the United States commits to defending Kyiv. The fall of Ukraine is not a catastrophe that can be blamed on someone else or explained away as insignificant. It will destabilize the world, weaken America, and negatively impact your presidency. Do not back down.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended the provision of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, stating that the decision was made "to put America's interests first after the US Department of Defense's review of military support and assistance to other countries around the world."