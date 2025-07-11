This happened for the first time. Trump made a long-awaited decision on Ukraine
This happened for the first time. Trump made a long-awaited decision on Ukraine

What is known about Trump's decision?
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, for the first time since returning to the White House, US leader Donald Trump will use his presidential powers to send weapons to Ukraine. As journalists have learned, their value could be about $300 million.

  • The aid package is crucial for Ukraine's defense, as the country's greatest needs currently include Patriot interceptor missiles and high-precision GMLRS missiles.
  • The military aid could be swiftly deployed to the front lines, as the supplies are already located in Europe, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Journalists point out that this step indicates the US president's renewed interest in protecting Ukraine.

As insiders have learned, the new aid package may include Patriot interceptors and medium-range missiles, but the final list of weapons has not yet been formed.

So far, the Trump administration has only sent weapons approved by former President Joe Biden, a staunch supporter of Kyiv. The presidential authority to use weapons stocks allows the president to use weapons stocks to help allies in emergencies.

According to media reports, the US Department of Defense and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The States have $3.86 billion remaining under the Presidential Assistance Program for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the last allocation of $500 million was made by Joe Biden on January 9th.

As of today, Ukraine's greatest needs are Patriot interceptor missiles and high-precision GMLRS missiles, which could be included in the package.

In addition, it is emphasized that this military aid could reach the front lines within a few days, as the supplies are located in Europe.

