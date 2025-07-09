"I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow!" How and why Trump threatened Putin
"I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow!" How and why Trump threatened Putin

Source:  CNN

American leader Donald Trump told his presidential campaign sponsors that during his first term he did everything possible to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, including harshly threatening dictator Vladimir Putin.

  • The US President's bold approach and threats aimed to showcase strength and deter aggression from key world leaders.
  • The revelations provide insight into Trump's contentious relationships with Putin and Xi, showcasing his strategies to prevent hostile actions.

According to CNN journalists, they have obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with his campaign donors last year.

During it, the head of the White House claims that he allegedly threatened Putin and Xi with the harshest possible response if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.

I told Putin, "If you go into Ukraine, I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow. I'm telling you, I have no choice."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, Putin doubted that Trump was capable of such a thing.

But he believed me 10% of the time,” the White House chief of staff claimed.

Trump also said he had made the same warning during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In this way, the US president tried to save Taiwan from a potential invasion by the PRC.

As Trump admitted, he threatened to "bomb Beijing."

"Xi thought I was crazy," the US president said.

