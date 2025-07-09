"I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow!" How and why Trump threatened Putin

American leader Donald Trump told his presidential campaign sponsors that during his first term he did everything possible to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, including harshly threatening dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The US President's bold approach and threats aimed to showcase strength and deter aggression from key world leaders.
- The revelations provide insight into Trump's contentious relationships with Putin and Xi, showcasing his strategies to prevent hostile actions.
How Trump tried to intimidate Putin
According to CNN journalists, they have obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with his campaign donors last year.
During it, the head of the White House claims that he allegedly threatened Putin and Xi with the harshest possible response if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.
According to the American leader, Putin doubted that Trump was capable of such a thing.
Trump also said he had made the same warning during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
In this way, the US president tried to save Taiwan from a potential invasion by the PRC.
As Trump admitted, he threatened to "bomb Beijing."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-