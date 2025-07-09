"I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow!" How and why Trump threatened Putin

American leader Donald Trump told his presidential campaign sponsors that during his first term he did everything possible to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, including harshly threatening dictator Vladimir Putin.

How Trump tried to intimidate Putin

According to CNN journalists, they have obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with his campaign donors last year.

During it, the head of the White House claims that he allegedly threatened Putin and Xi with the harshest possible response if they dared to invade Ukraine and Taiwan.

I told Putin, "If you go into Ukraine, I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow. I'm telling you, I have no choice." Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, Putin doubted that Trump was capable of such a thing.

But he believed me 10% of the time,” the White House chief of staff claimed. Share

Trump also said he had made the same warning during talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In this way, the US president tried to save Taiwan from a potential invasion by the PRC.

As Trump admitted, he threatened to "bomb Beijing."