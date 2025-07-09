The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned that the Russian army regularly robs its own soldiers. For example, about 10% of servicemen in the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces do not receive financial support or receive it in full.
Points of attention
- The scale of the issue may extend beyond the southern district, raising concerns about the broader implications for all members of the Russian Armed Forces.
- The revelation highlights the dire situation of military personnel in Russia and sheds light on the unethical practices within the Russian army.
The Russian army is mocking its own soldiers
Ukrainian intelligence officers have received documents from the Russian Ministry of Defense that confirm all these facts.
They indicate that more than 2,500 Russian occupiers of the southern district did not receive any financial support at all due to the lack of documents confirming their enlistment in the service, and about 3,000 more — due to the "lack of bank details."
What is important to understand is that the documents only mention one of Russia's five military districts — the southern one.
In fact, this means that on the scale of all enemy armed forces, the problems may be even more serious.
The data received by Ukrainian intelligence agencies indicate a serious deterioration in the situation with the payment of cash benefits in the Russian army.
