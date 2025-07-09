The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has learned that the Russian army regularly robs its own soldiers. For example, about 10% of servicemen in the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces do not receive financial support or receive it in full.

The Russian army is mocking its own soldiers

Ukrainian intelligence officers have received documents from the Russian Ministry of Defense that confirm all these facts.

They indicate that more than 2,500 Russian occupiers of the southern district did not receive any financial support at all due to the lack of documents confirming their enlistment in the service, and about 3,000 more — due to the "lack of bank details."

More than 20,000 people have not received their full payments due to the lack of relevant orders. Payments to the families of more than 2,500 deceased servicemen, as well as more than 2,000 people dismissed from the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces, have also not been issued.

What is important to understand is that the documents only mention one of Russia's five military districts — the southern one.

In fact, this means that on the scale of all enemy armed forces, the problems may be even more serious.

This systematic approach may indicate a deliberate policy of the aggressor state stealing its own military personnel, whom the Kremlin uses as cannon fodder. This is yet another confirmation that in the Russian army, people are just expendable material. Andriy Yusov Representative of the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Military Administration

The data received by Ukrainian intelligence agencies indicate a serious deterioration in the situation with the payment of cash benefits in the Russian army.