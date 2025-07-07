DIU hit Ilya refinery in Russia with long-range drones — sources

On July 7, the Russian Defense Ministry used long-range drones to strike the A. Shamar Ilsky Oil Refinery. It is located in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by military intelligence sources.

DIU attacked the Ilya refinery in Russia

According to sources, the attack resulted in a hit in one of the enterprise's technological workshops.

The impact caused a fire and stopped part of the production processes.

Local Russian media also confirm the attack and recorded explosions on the territory of the plant.

Russian media screen

Ilya Refinery named after A. Shamar is an oil refining enterprise located in the Krasnodar Territory, one of the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District.

KNGK-INPZ is engaged in the reception, storage and processing of hydrocarbon raw materials, as well as the shipment of finished products by road and rail.

This refinery is part of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state, directly involved in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.