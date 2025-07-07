Russia is urgently replenishing its military base in Armenia — DIU data

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publishes a telegram from the acting Chief of Staff of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Zemskov. The document contains an order from the commander of the troops of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces on the increase of the grouping of Russian troops through the so-called replenishment of the Russian military base in the city of Gyumri (Armenia).

DIU is monitoring the strengthening of the Russian military presence in Armenia

The telegram lists measures for the urgent "re-staffing" of the Russian unit by selecting personnel from among the servicemen of the 8th, 18th, 49th, and 58th combined arms armies of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.

To the commander of the military unit — field mail 04436: in the period from May 13 to June 11, 2025. carry out the selection of personnel in the formations and military units of the military district, for the subsequent conclusion of the first contracts and sending them to the military base for further military service.

The commanders of the designated units have been ordered to do their utmost to facilitate the selection of candidates for service in Gyumri.

Telegram from the Russian command

The order specifies the requirements for professional suitability, level of psychological resilience, and combat training of personnel who will be part of the future international contingent. In particular, it prohibits the selection of individuals who “took part in the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”