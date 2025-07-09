Patriot for Ukraine. What Trump has in mind
Trump may transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

As The Wall Street Journal learned from its insiders, US leader Donald Trump is currently considering the option of providing Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system.

  • The involvement of other countries, such as Germany and European consortiums, in providing Patriots to Ukraine underscores international cooperation in the region.
  • The official confirmation from the US Department of Defense about sending additional defensive weapons aligns with President Trump's commitment to support Ukraine in its defense efforts.

According to the publication's anonymous sources, the US president is considering the possibility of transferring additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine after promising in recent days to strengthen Kyiv against Russian attacks.

The White House administration has already asked the US Department of Defense to prepare other options for additional weapons.

Trump's team is also currently exploring whether other countries can provide Ukraine with more Patriots.

Against this background, the American leader is actively exploring the possibility of involving allies to provide Ukraine with several more systems of this type.

The Pentagon told reporters that the United States transferred three Patriot systems to Kyiv, Germany sent three more, and Ukraine received another installation from a consortium of European countries.

What is important to understand is that not all of these systems work simultaneously due to maintenance difficulties.

On July 8, the US Department of Defense officially confirmed that, on the orders of Donald Trump, the US is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

