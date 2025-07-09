Russia carried out the largest attack on Lutsk
Ukraine
Russia carried out the largest attack on Lutsk

The Russian attack on Lutsk — what is known
Source:  online.ua

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk officially confirmed that on the night of July 9, the city experienced the most massive attack by the aggressor country Russia during the entire full-scale war. It provoked fires and destruction, and information about the victims is currently being clarified.

  • Head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, provides additional insights into the extent of the attack and current recovery efforts in the city.
  • The situation in Lutsk remains tense following the massive enemy attack, with authorities vigilantly working to ensure the safety and stability of the community.

The Russian attack on Lutsk — what is known

Today was the most massive enemy attack using UAVs and missiles on our city and community. Fortunately, at this moment there is no information about the casualties as a result of the enemy attack.

Igor Polishchuk

Igor Polishchuk

Mayor of Lutsk

Due to an enemy attack, a fire broke out and garages on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives were damaged.

In addition, it is indicated that the fire broke out on the territory of one of the local enterprises.

According to the mayor, the exact scale of the destruction and other consequences of the enemy air attack are currently being determined.

The head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, Ivan Rudnytskyi, also made a statement on this matter.

According to his data, in total, there were about 50 UAVs and 5 missiles in the airspace of Volyn.

In fact, everything was flying to Lutsk... The elimination of fires in the warehouses of one of the Lutsk enterprises, as well as a garage cooperative, is ongoing, — said Rudnytskyi.

