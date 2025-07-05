Amid heavy losses at the front, Russia has almost completely classified demographic statistics.

Russia has classified losses in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the Russian opposition project "Agency.Novosti".

Thus, on July 2, Rosstat published another collection of statistical information, which did not include one of the most important sections — "Demography". Share

Russian authorities have concealed all population information except for two insignificant indicators, a leading Russian demographer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told reporters.

In particular, basic statistical data such as:

the number of permanent population,

number of births,

the number of deaths,

the number of marriages and divorces,

number of immigrants, etc.

It is noted that data on births, deaths, marriages, and divorces were removed from public access some time ago.

Now, only two indicators are available in the statistical compilation — the total fertility rate by region and the total rate of third and subsequent children.

The demographer notes that a regular bulletin "Natural Population Movement" should be published in the near future, but it will probably be classified.