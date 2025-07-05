Amid heavy losses at the front, Russia has almost completely classified demographic statistics.
Points of attention
- Russia's classification of demographic statistics, including population, birth rate, and other crucial data, raises concerns about the transparency of government actions.
- The decision to hide demographic statistics echoes practices seen in totalitarian regimes, hinting at potential threats to citizen well-being and social program development.
- The concealment of vital information such as the number of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces could hinder the formulation of effective policies and programs aimed at supporting the population.
Russia has classified losses in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the Russian opposition project "Agency.Novosti".
Russian authorities have concealed all population information except for two insignificant indicators, a leading Russian demographer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told reporters.
In particular, basic statistical data such as:
the number of permanent population,
number of births,
the number of deaths,
the number of marriages and divorces,
number of immigrants, etc.
It is noted that data on births, deaths, marriages, and divorces were removed from public access some time ago.
Now, only two indicators are available in the statistical compilation — the total fertility rate by region and the total rate of third and subsequent children.
The demographer notes that a regular bulletin "Natural Population Movement" should be published in the near future, but it will probably be classified.
