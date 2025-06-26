The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to June 26, 2025 reached about 1,015,750 people, in particular, 1,100 invaders were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 1,015,750 people from February 2022 to June 2025.
  • Recent reports indicate that 1,100 Russian invaders were eliminated by the Ukrainian forces in the past 24 hours.
  • Ukrainian defense forces have successfully destroyed a significant number of Russian military assets, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and more.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

Also, as of June 26, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed:

  • tanks — 10968 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,892 (+7),

  • artillery systems — 29617 (+48),

  • MLRS — 1425 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1188 (+0),

  • aircraft — 416 (+0),

  • helicopters — 337 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42153 (+107),

  • cruise missiles — 3388 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarine — 1 (+0) ,

  • 53195 (+111) units of automotive equipment and tank trucks,

  • 3921 (+1) unit of special equipment of the Russian army.

