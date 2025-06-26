The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to June 26, 2025 reached about 1,015,750 people, in particular, 1,100 invaders were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Also, as of June 26, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed: