The AFU eliminated 950 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses of the Russian army
The total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022 to June 25, 2025, amount to about 1,014,650 people, of which another 950 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The AFU successfully neutralized 950 Russian soldiers within 24 hours, contributing to the total combat losses of over 1 million Russian occupiers since the invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
  • Recent data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the grave losses suffered by the Russian army, including a staggering number of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 10967 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,885 (+6),

  • artillery systems — 29569 (+58),

  • MLRS — 1425 (+1),

  • air defense means — 1188 (+0),

  • aircraft — 416 (+0),

  • helicopters — 337 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 42046 (+131),

  • cruise missiles — 3388 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 53084 (+123),

  • special equipment — 3920 (+0).

