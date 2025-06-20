The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. Terrorists continue to kill Ukrainians and destroy Ukrainian cities and villages. The total number of clashes has now reached 91.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops have repelled 18 enemy attacks and are currently engaged in six ongoing clashes with the Russian army, bringing the total number of battles to nearly 100.
- The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes and dropped 12 guided bombs, while 116 artillery attacks and assaults were launched on Ukrainian troops and settlements, presenting a challenging scenario for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Current situation on the front on June 20
Operational information as of 16:00 06/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 18 enemy attacks today, and six more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times today in the Zelenye and Vovchansk areas, three attacks are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of Stepovaya Novoselivka, the fighting has ended.
In the Lymansky direction , the invading army has launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub and in the Karpivka and Hlushchenkove directions. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction in the Hryhorivka area, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once, the fighting has ended.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyny, and Stupochy. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses five times in the Toretsk and Yablunivka areas. Our defenders have already repelled four of the invaders' assaults.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 28 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Sribne, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Novopidhirne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 22 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped six assault operations by enemy troops, and three more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Odradne, Bahatyr, Vilny Pole, and Shevchenko.
In the Hulyaipol direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Hulyaipol; the enemy did not conduct assault operations.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Novoandreyevka.
