The situation at the front — almost 100 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 06/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 18 enemy attacks today, and six more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked five times today in the Zelenye and Vovchansk areas, three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the direction of Stepovaya Novoselivka, the fighting has ended.

In the Lymansky direction , the invading army has launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub and in the Karpivka and Hlushchenkove directions. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction in the Hryhorivka area, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once, the fighting has ended.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyny, and Stupochy. Units of the Defense Forces repelled all four attacks.