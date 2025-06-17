Over the past 24 hours, from June 16 to 17, the losses of the Russian invaders at the front amounted to another 1,060 soldiers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 20 artillery systems and one unit of MLRS.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the elimination of more than 1,000 Russian occupiers within a single day, along with the destruction of 20 artillery systems and one MLRS unit.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2025 amounted to over a million people killed, as confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Detailed statistics show significant losses on the Russian side, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military equipment.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,006,120 (+1,060) people were liquidated;
tanks — 10,940 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,814 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 29,228 (+20) units;
MLRS — 1419 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1187 units (+0);
aircraft — 416 units (+0);
helicopters — 337 units (+0);
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 40,981 (+177) units;
cruise missiles — 3,346 units (+0);
ships/boats — 28 units (+0);
submarines — 1 unit (+0);
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,175 (+79) units;
special equipment — 3916 units (+0).
