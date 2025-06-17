The AFU eliminated over 1,000 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from June 16 to 17, the losses of the Russian invaders at the front amounted to another 1,060 soldiers. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 20 artillery systems and one unit of MLRS.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2025 are approximately: